PHELPS - Ruth Nayaert, age 79 of Falkey Road, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, with her family by her side on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
In keeping with the family wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
Ruth was born on March 9, 1941 in Dundee, N.Y., the daughter of Ida and Melvin Ovenshire and lived on a farm all her young life.
She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1959. Ruth was a secretary and bookkeeper for Phelps Cement Products and for her husband, at Bud Nayaert Builders. Her greatest love was for her family and spending time at their camp in the mountains of Canisteo, N.Y. Ruth loved to see all of the deer, bears and turkeys all around camp. She especially loved feeding all kinds of wild birds. She was one of the best cooks and spent all her time in the kitchen, always with a big smile on her face.
She leaves her husband of 46 years, Edward "Bud" Nayaert; son, Eric Smolinski; and grandchildren Brandon, Raquel, Kyle and Shane; nieces Denise Fultz, Terry Paddock and Pam Stearns.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents Ida and Melvin Ovenshire; and three brothers Lee, Bruce and Charles.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020