MARION/NEWARK–Surrounded by her family at the Fairport Baptist Home, Ruth peacefully took her last breath on Sunday (February 24, 2019) 28 days after achieving her goal of being 100.



Mrs. Semmler was born at home on January 28, 1919 in Irondequiot, the daughter of the late William and June Cole Stanton. She was a 1936 graduate of Webster High School. Ruth married Harold Semmler in 1938. She was the manager of the Marion Insurance Agency from 1956 until her retirement in 1972. Ruth also helped her husband for twenty-five years on their fruit and vegetable farm in Marion. After retirement, they lived in Sodus Point, Palmetto, Florida and Newark. After the death of her husband, she lived at Ashton Place in Clifton Springs before moving to the Fairport Baptist Home. When living in Marion, Ruth was a member of the Marion Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved with many church activities. She also had been an active member of the Farm Bureau while in Marion. Up to the week of her passing Ruth kept current by reading the Rochester newspaper each and every day.



Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by three sons Dan (Jean) of Penfield, John (Pam Silvertein) of Ithaca and Seminole, FL. and F. William (Kathy) of Victor; nine grandchildren Lori Bieschke, Eric Semmler, Jennifer Ritger, Amy Semmler, Jamie Semmler, Heather Dale, Kathleen Semmler, Robert Semmler and Laura Taylor; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Vern (Faith) Stanton of Fla.; and sisters-in-law Barbara Stanton of Williamson and Leona Beach of CT.; many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her Harold in 2005; grandson, Andrew Semmler; sisters Kay Wedman and Alma Keller; brothers Melvin, Donald, Wilbur, Lester, Dean and William, Jr. Stanton.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Baptist Home who took such loving care of Ruth for 11 years. A special thank you, to her nurse, Jane and her aide Margaret, who became like daughters to her. Thanks also to everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers as we traveled this journey with Ruth. She will always be in hearts of those who loved her. We will cherish the memories we have of Ruth forever.



