LODI- Ryan Hunter Sibley, age 14, of 2401 Parmenter Road, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday (April 23, 2019). His sudden and inexplicable passing is a shock to all who knew and loved him.



The family will receive friends on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at Covert Funeral Home, 71299 So. Main Street in Ovid from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (April 29, 2019) at Seneca Community Church, 5738 South Main Street in Romulus, officiated by Pastor Dave Spencer.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ryan's memory to: Falcon Gold Wrestling Club, c/o Carrie Wheeler-Carmenatty, 8102 South Town Building Road, Ovid, NY 14521 or the Rochester CA-124 Division, USNSCC, 9114 Shepard Road, Batavia, NY 14020.



Ryan was born in Geneva on November 23, 2004, the youngest son of Trevor and Yamini Sibley. He was a freshman at South Seneca and a proud member of the Falcon Gold Wrestling Club. Ryan was currently enrolled in the P-TECH Academy at TST BOCES, an accelerated program for high school students, which allows them to graduate from high school with an associate's degree. As a gamer, he was eager to learn about electronics and computers, the P-TECH Academy is specifically geared for students with those interests. Within the past few months, Ryan had become a Seaman recruit with the Rochester CA-124 Division of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps, he was proudly training and aspiring to climb through the ranks while still in high school. He enjoyed hanging out with his older brothers and cousins, and especially working with Grandpa Church.



He is survived by his loving family; parents Trevor and Yamini; siblings David H. Jensen of Lodi, Amanda (Nathaniel Feltner) Jensen of Ovid, Trevor and Adam Sibley of Lodi; his nephews Caleb and Christopher, David and Isaiah; his paternal grandparents Robert and Nora Sibley of Lodi; maternal grandparents Henry and Mary Church of Ovid; paternal great-grandparents Robert and Myrtie Sibley of Springville, Florida; his aunt, Tori (Dan) Hershey of Lodi and their children Zach and Lilah, and a large extended family along with his friends, classmates and fellow wrestlers. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary