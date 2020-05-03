Sadako Nakamura Kluge
WATERLOO – Sadako Nakamura Kluge, 88, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home Monday (April 27, 2020) with her family by her side.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 S.Winton Rd., Rochester, NY, 14623.

Sadako was born April 20, 1932, in Kumage-gun, Yamaguchi, Prefecture, Japan, the daughter of Masao and Suma Shigekich Nakamura. She came to the United States after marrying her first husband who met Sadako while serving in the U.S. military in Japan. While living in the Finger Lakes area Sadako retired from Zotos International in Geneva, N.Y., after many years of employment. Sadako most enjoyed family and friends. She greatly enjoyed tending to her gardens, dining out and shopping with her family and close group of friends.

She is survived by her son, Clifford (Tina Spratley) Craft of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandsons Robert (Lindsay) Craft of Canandaigua, N.Y. and William Craft of Geneva, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Avery, Gracyn, and Kennedy Craft; nieces Kyoko Fujiyama and Yukiko Shibata, both in Japan; and nephew, Hidenori Nakamura of Japan.

Sadako was predeceased by her second husband, Edward F. Kluge; brother, Tadao Nakamura; and sisters Yuriko Fujiyama and Tomiko Heya.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
