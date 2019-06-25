OVID–Sadie McDonald, age 95, formerly of Main Street in Ovid passed away at Geneva Living Center North in Geneva on Saturday (June 22).



A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (June 27) in Holy Cross Cemetery in Ovid.



The family has asked that memorial contributions in Sadie's honor be directed to the South Seneca Ambulance corps; P.O. Box 280 Ovid, NY 14521.



Sadie was born in Greeleyville, South Carolina on October 19, 1923, a daughter of the late Derrell and Ethel (McKnight) Easler. Sadie worked for 30 years prior to her retirement as a dining room attendant at Willard Psychiatric Center. She was a member at both the VFW Post 6200 and the American Legion Post 462 Auxiliary, along with being a very active member of the South Seneca Senior Citizens and the CSEA. Sadie was also a member of Interlaken Reformed Church, as well as, an avid bingo and euchre enthusiast.



Sadie is survived by her three children Betty Joan Wilen, Mary (Richard) Gambee and Derril (Belinda) McDonald; her grandchildren Eric (Jason Owens) Wilen, Jennifer (John) Scaglia, Benjamin (Jennifer) Gambee, Bethany (John Holford) McDonald and Amber McDonald; and her great-grandchildren Ryan Scaglia, Christopher and Jonathan Gambee, John and Scarlett Holford, and Jaxon Owens-Wilen.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McDonald; and two brothers Henry Robert and William Edgar Easler.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McDonald; and two brothers Henry Robert and William Edgar Easler.