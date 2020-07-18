1/1
Salomon S. Butler
1983 - 2020
OVID – Salomon S. Butler, age 37, longtime Ovid resident, died at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on, Monday (July 13, 2020) a result of long term health complications.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (July 31) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid.

Solomon was born in Ithaca on February 28, 1983, a son of the late Albert "Sonny" Butler and Deborah Constantine. In his adolescent years, he was fostered by Ted and Maggie Campbell, and throughout the rest of his life, he was a member of the Campbell family. He had worked at various stores throughout the area, to include Thrifty Shopper in Seneca Falls and Unity House in Ithaca. Salomon resided in Seneca Falls before his passing.

He is survived by Ted and Maggie Campbell; the Campbell siblings Cortney Bailey, William Jennings, Theodore Campbell Jr., Danielle Sweeting, Abigail Dyson, Adam Campbell, Keith Welch-Campbell and Mary Kathryn Welch-Campbell; his sister, Brandy Currie of Groton, Conn.; and a large extended family.

Salomon was preceded in death by his Campbell sister, Jodie Crowley.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
July 17, 2020
Salomon was a special person and touched many people's hearts. He was a joy to be around and had a great sense of humor. Salomon will always have a special place in my heart and I will miss him tremendously. He is at peace, but will be missed by many. Love you Sal
Danielle Brookman
Friend
