SENECA FALLS – Samuel E. Eckert, 65, passed on Friday ( February 21, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may attend Sam's Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Monday (March 2 ) in Restvale Cemetery, E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. There will be no prior calling hours.
Sam was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on April 5, 1954, the son of the late Lloyd and June (Scharett) Eckert. He had resided in Seneca Falls for most of his life and, at one time, been employed by Stiver's Marina, in Waterloo. Sam enjoyed always keeping up his yard and the many bonfires he had on his lot.
He is survived by two daughters Kristie (Sugar) Russ of Geneva, N.Y., Nicole Eckert of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, Samuel Eckert of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren; his long-time companion, Roxane Shoemaker of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three sisters Sandy Mander of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Susan Nash of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Linda (Larry) Shell of Fla.; one step-daughter, Sabrina (Joey) Bojczuk; four step-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by his sister, Donna Wellington; and his brother, Danny Eckert.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020