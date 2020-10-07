SENECA FALLS - Samuel J. Ferrara, 76, died October 3, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (October 9) officiated by the Reverend James Fennessy, at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls. Burial to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls or your choice of charity.
He was born July 27, 1944 in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of Matthew Ferrara and Alma (Suffredini) Ferrara.
Sam was a 1962 graduate of Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls. He married the love of his life, Rosalie (Leone) in 1966, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage this past August. Sam was a devout Catholic, a loyal member of SMS, Rumseyville Sportsman's Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the NRA. He and his brother Matthew "Zoomer" Ferrara Jr. took over the family business after their father, Matthew Sr., retired. They were the proprietors until 2008, at which point Sam decided that retirement fit him well.
He spent most of his days either fishing or hunting. On good days, he did both. He was an extrovert who loved being with people as much as he loved being in nature. He spent as much time as he could with his family and good friends. He was there when anyone needed help.
Sam is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Leone); his son, Sam Ferrara (Elizabeth); daughter, Michelle Ferrara Peterson (Thor Peterson) of Idyllwild, Calif.; two grandsons Soren Peterson and Marlin Peterson; one sister, Sylvia (Ferrara) Greenly (Charles Greenly); as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Mathew "Zoomer" Ferrara Jr.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com