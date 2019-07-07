Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel R. Husner. View Sign Service Information Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 (315)-946-4230 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWARK - Samuel R. Husner, 64, of Tack Rd. passed away June 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (July 12) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday (July 13), at the funeral home. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery with full Military rites.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyons VFW Post 5092, Lyons NY 14489.



Sam was born June 28, 1955 in Rochester. Son of the late Roy Husner and Bessie Lee Husner. He was a retired corpsman veteran of the Navy serving as a medic with the Marines in both the 4th Marine Division, 8th Tank Company and the Anti-Terrorism Battalion in Desert Shield, Desert Storm and the Global War on Terrorism earning him the coveted title "DOC" to the Marines he served with. He was past commander of the Lyons VFW Post 5092 and a life member of both the VFW and the American Legion. For years he marched in parades and performed funeral duties for fallen comrades with his "brothers" in the New York Color Guard. He was a member of the Fairville Fire Department for many years and served as treasurer of the Wayne County volunteer Fireman's Association. He worked with the disabled at the Newark State School which eventually became FLDDSO for 20 years. He worked at the ARC Wayne as a Medicaid Service coordinator. His education was mostly done from home, or deployment somewhere in his spare time, which earned him degrees from FLCC, Nazareth and Brockport University with a Masters in Social Work. A people person, who was and did help anyone he discovered in need of help as long as they were willing to help themselves in the process. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, his passion was Harley Davidsons. He owned and maintained several and let friends ride one with him when they were in need of a ride.



His final wish was to let everyone who knew him know how much he appreciated their friendship and letting him be a part of their lives.



He is survived by his mother, Bessie Lee Husner; brother, John (Carol) Husner of Aurora, Colo.; sister, Judith (Robert) Harford of Milton, Fla.



He is predeceased by his brother, Floyd Eugene and sister, Laura Ann.



