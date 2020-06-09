GENEVA - Sandra Carter Bartlett, 83 of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Due to the Corona Virus a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, to be announced.
A private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory, may be made to the Finger Lakes Visions of Hope (Checks can be written to CSH&C Foundation c/o Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Online donations can be made at https://give.rochesterregional.org/giving/clifton-springs-hospital-foundation-giving-form Please note, under the "Gift Designation" section select "Other" and then type "Visions of Hope" in the text box.)
Sandy was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Burkle Sparrow. She was a graduate of DeSales High School and worked as a school secretary, first at St. Francis de Sales Grammar School and then when they merged with St. Stephen's she worked for St. Francis/St. Stephen's School until her retirement. In retirement she enjoyed playing Mahjong and Euchre with her many friends. She was active with her class reunion committee for several years and was a volunteer at the Community Lunch program, Martha Ministry. Being a two-time cancer survivor, Sandy was active with the Finger Lakes Visions of Hope, the Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group, and the Relay For Life.
She is survived by her son, James (Donna) Carter of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughters Sandi Carter and Donna Carter both of Fla., Lisa Carter Johnson of Canandaigua and Lynn (Michael) Carter Melville of Newton, Mass.; her sister, Ruth "Billie" Nickell of Ohio; ten grandchildren Joshua (Kelly) Carter, Jamie (Kelly) Carter, Jennifer (Robert) Squance, Ashley Begens, Bradley Begens, Josh Keen, Andrew Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Max Melville and Sam Melville; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husbands Thomas Carter and Gary Bartlett; and her daughter, Michelle Carter.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.