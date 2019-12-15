Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. (Oberdorf) Leach


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. (Oberdorf) Leach Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Sandra J. Oberdorf Leach, 54, of Seneca Falls, died Thursday (December 12, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.

Family and friend may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (December 20) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ,

1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.

Sandra was born April 8, 1965, in Canandaigua, NY, the daughter of Maurice and Eleanor Gessner Oberdorf. She was a high school graduate. Sandra was employed for many years in retail sales. Sandra worked at Manchester Mart for many years. Sandra also worked for D.D.A and loved to travel and meet new people as she delivered Verizon Telephone Books.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Leach of Seneca Falls; children, Kristina Oberdorf of Seneca Falls, Tabatha Leach of Auburn, and Steven Leach of Seneca Falls; grandchildren, Nathan, Sean, Tristan, Kalib, Lucius, and Alexander; brother, Douglas Gessner of Camillus NY; sister, Cynthia (Carlos) Oritz of Monticello, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Baker.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -