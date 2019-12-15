|
|
SENECA FALLS – Sandra J. Oberdorf Leach, 54, of Seneca Falls, died Thursday (December 12, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Family and friend may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (December 20) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ,
1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.
Sandra was born April 8, 1965, in Canandaigua, NY, the daughter of Maurice and Eleanor Gessner Oberdorf. She was a high school graduate. Sandra was employed for many years in retail sales. Sandra worked at Manchester Mart for many years. Sandra also worked for D.D.A and loved to travel and meet new people as she delivered Verizon Telephone Books.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Leach of Seneca Falls; children, Kristina Oberdorf of Seneca Falls, Tabatha Leach of Auburn, and Steven Leach of Seneca Falls; grandchildren, Nathan, Sean, Tristan, Kalib, Lucius, and Alexander; brother, Douglas Gessner of Camillus NY; sister, Cynthia (Carlos) Oritz of Monticello, NY; many nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Baker.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019