CLIFTON SPRINGS–Sandra K. Dyer, age 83, died peacefully at Clifton Springs HospitalSunday (June 23), surrounded by her family.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (June 26) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (June 27) at the Clifton Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.



It is requested that donations be made in memory of Sandie to the 1400 Comfort Care Unit at Clifton Springs Hospital 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Sandie was born on August 1, 1935 in Lyons, N.Y. the daughter of the late Howard and Lucy Janto Smith. Sandie enjoyed life and loved having fun. She enjoyed playing cards and loved Mahjong. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved playing golf and played 36 holes a day. She belonged to Dutch Hollow Country Club in Auburn, North Shore Country Club in Sneads Ferry, N.C. and Bentwinds Country Club in Fuquay Varina, N.C. Most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Raymond Dyer Jr. of Palmyra; children Patricia (Christopher) Harkins of Ariz., Robin (Brian) Dodge of Clifton Springs, Cheryl (Freddy) Kojima of Tenn.; grandchildren Christopher and Sean Harkins, Candice and Ashley Dodge, Mia and Erin Kojima; great-grandchildren Sawyer Davis and Gracie and Carly Harkins; sister, Geraldine Raymond of Mass.; several nieces; and nephews.