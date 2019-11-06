|
PHELPS – Sandra "Eileen" Landschoot, age 74, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord, at her home on Monday (November 4, 2019) after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service at 4 p.m. on Friday (November 8) at Faith Community Church, 90 Lewis Street, Geneva, NY 14456.
Private burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, in Phelps.
It is request memorial donations be made to Faith Community Church in memory of Eileen.
Eileen was born on February 15, 1945 in Lyons, N.Y. the daughter of the late Elwood and Marion Schmuck Hartman. She was an active member of Faith Community Church and was involved for many years in the music ministry. Her enjoyment was her family. She loved watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eileen enjoyed cooking and baking and always made sure every family event had plenty food. She was also very passionate about crocheting, sharing things she made with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Landschoot; son, Robert Landschoot of Va.; two daughters Sheri (Paul) Reynolds of Romulus and Valerie (Paul) Trunzo of Phelps; grandchildren Justin, Daniel, Samantha, Sarah, Drew, McKenzie and Gabriella; many great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Stocks of Clyde; brother, Duane Hartman of Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Hartman; and sister, Yvonne Thorn.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019