Sandra (Dunk) Lehman
HOPEWELL – Sandra (Dunk) Lehman, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) with her family by her side.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Historical Society, c/o John Stoddard, 2774 Co. Rd. 47, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Sandy was a member of the Palmyra Reform Church, Hopewell Historical Society and Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Charles Lehman; son, Bob (Brenda) Lehman; loving granddaughters Rebecca and Emily; sister, Roberta (Leonard, Jr.) Main; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Eileen Marie Lehman, in 2009.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.

Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
