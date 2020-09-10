LYONS/ROCHESTER-Sandra S. Allen, 69, passed away at her home.No services are planned at this time.Memorials in her name may be made to: Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, N.Y. 14450 or to Parkinson's Disease Research Fund, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 1600, Rochester, N.Y. 14620She is survived by her favorite cousin, Roger (Kathy) Allen; nephew, Jason Allen; close friend, Tom Kaletta; her family at Cranberry Landing, her friends at Sodus Center Fire Department and the Rochester Fire Department.