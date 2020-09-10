1/
Sandra S. Allen
LYONS/ROCHESTER-Sandra S. Allen, 69, passed away at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials in her name may be made to: Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, N.Y. 14450 or to Parkinson's Disease Research Fund, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 1600, Rochester, N.Y. 14620

She is survived by her favorite cousin, Roger (Kathy) Allen; nephew, Jason Allen; close friend, Tom Kaletta; her family at Cranberry Landing, her friends at Sodus Center Fire Department and the Rochester Fire Department.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 15, 2020.
