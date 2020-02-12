|
|
PENN YAN – Sandra "Sandy" Weaver, age 65, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday (February 15) at 2 p.m. at the Dresden United Methodist Church, 60 Cornelia St, Dresden, NY 14441.
Interment in Lakeveiw Cemetery in Penn Yan will be held privately with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandy's memory to the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Sandy was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on August 9th, 1954, the daughter of Berdine (Jensen) VanSickle. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in the Class of 1972. Sandy was a retired school bus driver for Penn Yan Central School District. Sandy loved making homemade doll clothes, purses and other craft projects, which she enjoyed selling at the local farmers market on Saturday mornings, at the county fair and holiday bazaars at local churches and fire departments. Bowling was a game that Sandy loved, and often bowled up to three times a week until she could no longer because of health issues.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Earl L. Weaver Jr. of Penn Yan; sons Bryan Wayand of Penn Yan, Scott Wayand and Keith Wayand both of Wilmington, N.C.; granddaughter, Kyrsten Wayand of Penn Yan; mother Berdine VanSickle of Penn Yan; siblings Deb Jensen, Wendy Miller, Bob (Amy) Miller, Kelly (Tom) Siwak, and Holly (Tom) Swarthout all of Penn Yan; step siblings Pam, Bill and Sue VanSickle; step-children Karen Jensen and Ralph (Patty) Weaver all of Penn Yan; God-daughters Sheri Melson of Alabama and Leah Swarthout of Rochester; as well as several brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Sandy was predeceased by her step father, George VanSickle; her brother in law, Randy Jensen; and three beloved cocker spaniels Dusty, Casey and Nicki.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020