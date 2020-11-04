CLYDE - Santo A. Montemorano, 94, of Clyde, N.Y., passed away peacefully on October 31, surrounded by family at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.
Covid friendly, drive thru, outdoor calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday (November 6) at The Montemorano Family cross monument on Lock Rd near Lock 26.
A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (November 7) at St Johns the Evangelist Church in Clyde, N.Y. followed by interment in St Johns Cemetery in Clyde, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St Clyde NY 14433.
Santo was born September 13, 1926 to Michael and Tinella (Salerno) Montemorano. He was raised and attended school in Clyde, N.Y. Santo enlisted in the United States Navy V-5 Program as a Cadet in 1944 at Chapel Hill, N.C. He graduated from that program and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947. When he returned to Clyde, he operated M.A. Montemorano and Son's Sand and Gravel with his brother Pat and his father Michael. Together, Santo and Pat operated the family business for almost 50 years. He married Sylvia Santelli of Lyons in November of 1950. Together they settled in Clyde, N.Y. and raised their eight children. He was also a devout member of St John's the Evangelist Church in Clyde. Santo was an avid hunter and enjoyed tending to his large garden, yard and maintaining the reclaimed "gravel pit pond". He was a proud, devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather and this was central to his life. He celebrated many special times with his large family and friends especially on Sundays, when as many as 35-40 family members would share a meal celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. He will be missed by many but has instilled faith, love and family values to his children and family that will resonate through generations.
He is survived by seven children David (Anna) Montemorano of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert (Cheryl) Montemorano of Clyde, N.Y., Santo (Julie) Montemorano of Clyde, N.Y., Joseph (Elizabeth) Montemorano of Ossining, N.Y., Thomas (Diane) Montemorano of Towaco, N.J., Kathy (Gordon) Schrader of Clyde, N.Y. and Julie (Robert) Molisani of Caledonia, N.Y.; son-in-law, Rich Bruno of Clyde, N.Y.; two sisters Agnes McKinney of Clyde and Jean (Leo) Vetter of North Rose; and sister-in-law, LouAnn Montemorano of Clyde. He will be dearly missed by his 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia (Santelli), with whom he enjoyed 68 years of marriage; daughter, Maria Bruno (Montemorano); and brother, Pasquale (Pat) Montemorano.
