1/1
Santo A. Montemorano
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLYDE - Santo A. Montemorano, 94, of Clyde, N.Y., passed away peacefully on October 31, surrounded by family at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.

Covid friendly, drive thru, outdoor calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday (November 6) at The Montemorano Family cross monument on Lock Rd near Lock 26.

A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (November 7) at St Johns the Evangelist Church in Clyde, N.Y. followed by interment in St Johns Cemetery in Clyde, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St Clyde NY 14433.

Santo was born September 13, 1926 to Michael and Tinella (Salerno) Montemorano. He was raised and attended school in Clyde, N.Y. Santo enlisted in the United States Navy V-5 Program as a Cadet in 1944 at Chapel Hill, N.C. He graduated from that program and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947. When he returned to Clyde, he operated M.A. Montemorano and Son's Sand and Gravel with his brother Pat and his father Michael. Together, Santo and Pat operated the family business for almost 50 years. He married Sylvia Santelli of Lyons in November of 1950. Together they settled in Clyde, N.Y. and raised their eight children. He was also a devout member of St John's the Evangelist Church in Clyde. Santo was an avid hunter and enjoyed tending to his large garden, yard and maintaining the reclaimed "gravel pit pond". He was a proud, devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather and this was central to his life. He celebrated many special times with his large family and friends especially on Sundays, when as many as 35-40 family members would share a meal celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. He will be missed by many but has instilled faith, love and family values to his children and family that will resonate through generations.

He is survived by seven children David (Anna) Montemorano of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert (Cheryl) Montemorano of Clyde, N.Y., Santo (Julie) Montemorano of Clyde, N.Y., Joseph (Elizabeth) Montemorano of Ossining, N.Y., Thomas (Diane) Montemorano of Towaco, N.J., Kathy (Gordon) Schrader of Clyde, N.Y. and Julie (Robert) Molisani of Caledonia, N.Y.; son-in-law, Rich Bruno of Clyde, N.Y.; two sisters Agnes McKinney of Clyde and Jean (Leo) Vetter of North Rose; and sister-in-law, LouAnn Montemorano of Clyde. He will be dearly missed by his 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia (Santelli), with whom he enjoyed 68 years of marriage; daughter, Maria Bruno (Montemorano); and brother, Pasquale (Pat) Montemorano.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
The Montemorano Family cross monument on Lock Rd near Lock 26
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Johns the Evangelist Church in Clyde
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved