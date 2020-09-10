GENEVA - Santos Rivera, 54, passed away on Sunday (September 6, 2020).



Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (September 14), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.



A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (September 15), in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva.



Santos was born on, November 1, 1965, in Geneva and was a son of the late Felix and Catalino (Carabello) Rivera, Sr. He worked as a security guard at the Hampton Inn, Geneva. Santos was very athletic, playing football and baseball and was a Section 5 champion in wrestling. He was loved and will be missed by many.



He is survived by his sons Tyler Rivera, Nicholas Rivera, Anthony Rivera and Aaron Rivera; daughters Alexandra Roach and Jean Marie Roach; brothers Felix Rivera, Jr., William Rivera and Jesse Rivera; sister, Alicia Rivera; several grandchildren; special niece, Melissa Stanbrook; special nephews Eric Rivera and Shawn Rivera; several other nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.



In addition to his parents, Santos was predeceased by his sisters Ester Rivera, Felicita Rivera and Belinda Rivera.

