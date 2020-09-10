1/
Santos Rivera
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Santos Rivera, 54, passed away on Sunday (September 6, 2020).

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (September 14), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (September 15), in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva.

Santos was born on, November 1, 1965, in Geneva and was a son of the late Felix and Catalino (Carabello) Rivera, Sr. He worked as a security guard at the Hampton Inn, Geneva. Santos was very athletic, playing football and baseball and was a Section 5 champion in wrestling. He was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his sons Tyler Rivera, Nicholas Rivera, Anthony Rivera and Aaron Rivera; daughters Alexandra Roach and Jean Marie Roach; brothers Felix Rivera, Jr., William Rivera and Jesse Rivera; sister, Alicia Rivera; several grandchildren; special niece, Melissa Stanbrook; special nephews Eric Rivera and Shawn Rivera; several other nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Santos was predeceased by his sisters Ester Rivera, Felicita Rivera and Belinda Rivera.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved