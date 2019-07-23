GENEVA–Saverio Dardano, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday (July 21) surrounded by his family and friends.



Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 24) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. The Sons of Italy will meet for prayers at 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (July 25) at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.



Saverio was born on September 4, 1935, in Taverna-Cantanzarro, Italy and was a son of the late Domenico and Rosa (Gentile) Dardano. He immigrated to the United States to pursue the "American Dream", which he certainly accomplished. He worked for Fratto Curbing and Difiore Construction. Saverio and his wife Ida raised a beautiful family, to whom he loved very much. He was instrumental in opening and running his son's restaurants, Casa De Pasta in Canandaigua and Bistro II in Victor. Saverio was an avid Bocce player, a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 2397 and a devoted member of Our Lady of peace Parish.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Ida Dardano of Geneva; daughter, Anna (Scott) Mulcahy of Webster; son, Dominick (Bobbie) Dardano of Victor; brother, Salvatore (Franca) Dardano of Italy; sisters Maria (Frank) Mangiardi of Canada, Filamena (Mico) Cosentino of Italy and Catarina (Nino) Cosentino of Italy; grandchildren Jackson Mulcahy and Alexander Mulcahy, Dominick Dardano and Rocco Dardano; many nieces; and nephews.



Saverio was predeceased by his sister, Anna Niccolette.



Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019