|
|
Scott passed away suddenly, from natural causes, on November 5, 2019. He was 31, and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, his family, and friends.
Visiting hours and service will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 11th) at the Higher Ground Church, in Afton, N.Y.
Scott was born on Staten Island, N.Y., and started his life in a family with two older brothers, and mom and dad. In 1995 the family relocated to Norwich, N.Y. Scott went to school there, and it became his home. He lived with his father for his High School years in Waterloo, N.Y. where he played both lacrosse and football. Later, he took some college courses that ultimately led him into the mobile phone industry. He spent several years in Utah and Wyoming, where he met his wife, Lindsey. Married in 2016, they moved their family back to Endwell, N.Y., where his daughter, Scottie, was born in May.
Scott is survived by his wife, Lindsey Hartman; and four children Wyatt, Paige, Broxton, and Scottie; his mother, Donna Adams; his father, Stephen Hartman; and his two brothers Andrew Adams and Timothy Hartman.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019