WATERLOO - Scott E. VanHorn, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (October 18, 2020).
The family would like you to join them in celebrating Scotts life at 3:00 p.m. on Friday (October 23) Please visit the family facebook page for information on the location.
Scott was born on April 16, 1963 in Waterloo, N.Y. to the late Alonzo VanHorn and Rosemary Webster-VanHorn. Scott grew up in the auto-body industry in which it became his lifelong passion. He was a professional fabricator and auto-body technician.
On August 17, 2002, Scott married the love of his life, Crystal Oberdorf- VanHorn and they enjoyed 18 years of marriage. Scott was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed being outside in his shop with his dogs watching Nascar. Scott loved his family especially his grandchildren, they were his life. He will deeply be missed by all those who knew him and his sarcastic sense of humor.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Oberdorf-Vanhorn; his daughters Melissa (Craig) Vanhorn-Bishop of Waterloo and Nicole Andrews of Waterloo; his two sons Michael (Brittany) Monaco and Joshua Andrews of Waterloo; sister, Valerie (Daniel) Green; brother-in-law Joseph Oberdorf; niece, Rachel Green; and great-niece Ally Cuffe; as well as grandchildren Kreg, Kali, Brooklynn, Joshua Scott, Aliviya, Giovanni, Alexis, Gabriella, Jamison, Emma, Courtney, Mason, Christian and Riley.
Scott is predeceased by his father, Alonzo VanHorn; his mother, Rosemary VanHorn; and his daughter, Samantha Hilkert.
