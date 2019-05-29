Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

WATERLOO –Scott Thomas ""ScottyV"" VanNostrand, 37, died unexpectedly Sunday (May 26, 2019) at his home.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday (June1) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday (June 2) at the funeral home. Rev. David Underwood, pastor of Waterloo Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Little League P.O. Box 83, Waterloo, NY 13165 or Waterloo High School Band, 96 Stark St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.



Scott was born Sept. 2, 1981, in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Thomas and Libby White VanNostrand. He was a 1999 graduate from Waterloo Central School and attended one year at FLCC. Scott was employed for many years with Bonadent Dental Lab. Many will remember Scott for his great sense of humor and love for playing practical jokes. Most recently he was coaching his daughters' basketball team. Many knew him as an umpire for Waterloo Little League and JV baseball. Scott was a fan of the Syracuse Orange and Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps Scott's greatest gift was his ability to drum.



He is survived by his daughters, Katelyn E. and Alexis S.VanNostrand; parents, Craig and Libby Hunsicker of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister, Leah(James) Conger of Waterloo, N.Y.; nephews, Isaiah Cottman and Hunter Conger; former wife, Katie (Ben) Chambers of Waterloo, N.Y.; maternal step-grandmother, Bernice Hunsicker of Lehighton, Penn.; step-sisters, Tiffani (Michael) Flynn of Penn., Tanya (Patrick) Crandell of Va. and Sarah Hunsicker of Pa.; aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Scott was predeceased by his father, Thomas G. VanNostrand; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Margaret VanNostrand; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Faith White; and maternal step-grandfather, Lawrence ""Barney"" Hunsicker, Jr.



