WATERLOO – Sean M. Clancy, 26, of Route 96, Waterloo, N.Y. passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday (December 30, 2019) at his residence.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (January 3, 2020) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, New York.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (January 4) at Trinity Episcopal Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls, with Reverend Brad Benson, Rector, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Fayette Rural Cemetery, Town of Fayette, New York.
Sean was born on September 10, 1993 in Geneva, New York, the son of Michael and Deborah (Dineen) Clancy. He had resided most of his life in the Geneva/Waterloo area. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 2011 to 2015. He was currently employed as an Assistant Superintendent for Pike Co., Rochester, NY. He was a member Trinity Episcopal Church in Seneca Falls. Sean loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a sports lover and had enjoyed his time snowmobiling with his family.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Deborah (Dineen) Clancy, Waterloo, N.Y.; one daughter, Juniper Clancy, Fla.; two sisters Sarah Clancy, Rochester, N.Y., Andrea Clancy, Wellsville, N.Y.; his maternal grandfather, John Dineen, Canisteo, N.Y.; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Clancy, Virginia; several aunt, uncles and cousins.
Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Dineen; and his paternal grandfather, William Clancy.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020