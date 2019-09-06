Home

Weeks - Keysor Funeral Home - Lyons
Searle Mead
Searle A. "Red" Mead


1926 - 2019
Searle A. "Red" Mead Obituary
CLYDE – Searle A. ""Red"" Mead, 92, Kelsey Rd., passed away at DeMay Living Center in Newark on Tuesday (September 3, 2019).

No Services are planned at this time.

Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop at a later date.

Searle was born September 21, 1926 in the Town of Galen, a son to the late Marion and Susan Kelsey Mead. He retired from Wayne County Highway Department after 23 years of employment. Searle was a member of Finger Lakes Tractor Club, Clyde United Methodist Church, and Clyde Grange.

He is survived by his son, William; granddaughter, Jennifer (Luke) Juby; grandson, Jason (Emily) Coleman; and great-grandchildren Carter and Maria Coleman, Kirstyn Cole, Wyatt Juby and Lillian Juby.

He was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Dixon Mead; daughter, Patricia Coleman; brother, Robert Mead; sisters Ruth Ellen Salerno and Joyce Stein; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Mead.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
