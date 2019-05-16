SENECA FALLS- Rev. Seguard "Bud" Olaf Keerps, Jr., passed into Glory on Saturday (May 11, 2019) surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday (May 17, 2019) at the Lighthouse Community Fellowship Church, 3483 NY-89, South Butler, N.Y. 13154. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the church thereafter.
Bud was born in Marion, N.Y. on January 18, 1934 to Seguard Olaf Keerps, Sr. and Gertrude Behrens. Bud pastored for more than 50 years in Central N.Y., Florida and Pennsylvania. He had facilitated programs in Prison Ministry in two states. He was a year-round volunteer representative for Operation Christmas Child for more than 14 years, a ministry of Samaritan's Purse.
Bud is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his four daughters Hope, Charity, Grace, and Patience; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
He has been predeceased by his first wife, Doreen; his two daughters Joy and Faith; four brothers, and two sisters.
