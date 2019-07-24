SENECA FALLS–Seward Lewis Irland Sr., passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 84, after an extended illness.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday (July 29) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.



A service will be held following visitation at 6 p.m. with Pastor Valerie White of the United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Restvale Cemetery.



At the request of the family, donations may be made to a Hospice Organization of your choice or to the Seneca Falls Fire Department.



Seward was born in Seneca Falls on July 24, 1934 the son of Seward L. and Gertrude Dickow Irland. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army and Reserve, stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and in Little America, Antarctica as a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corp Research Team. He worked for Carrier Inc. in Syracuse and for Goulds Pumps Inc. until his retirement in 1995. As a dedicated volunteer fire fighter for the Seneca Falls Fire Department, Seward served in many positions including Assistant Chief. When he moved out of the village, he devoted himself to volunteering for the Red Jacket Fire Department, again taking leadership roles, lastly serving as Chief. After stepping away from the active fire service he worked in the role of Seneca County Fire coordinator. Service to his community was of great importance in his life. So much so, that in 1962 he became the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 80, chartered by the Seneca Falls United Methodist Church. He led many young men to the highest Scouting Rank of Eagle Scout and was honored for his service by being presented the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished Service to Boyhood, nominated by the Finger Lakes Council and National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America.



Survived by three children Sandra Minasian (Robert), his compassionate caregiver, Susan Burgess (Jeff Panek) and Seward (Skip) L. Irland, Jr. (Tracy); six grandchildren Kyle, Bradley and Hannah Minasian, Kathryn Burgess, Brittney Chance (Daniel), Mackenzie Irland; and one great-grandaughter, Irland Chance.



He was preceded in death by his loving companion of many years, Beverly Tansley. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019