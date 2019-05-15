OVID–Shannon E. Johnson, age 34, of 2831 Stout Road, passed away on Sunday (May 12, 2019) at Cayuga Medical Center from complications of her quadriplegia, which resulted from an accident in 2009.



The family will receive friends on Saturday (May 18, 2019) from 2 to 5 p.m. at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 So. Main Street in Ovid. A memorial ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., led by Fred Bassette, chaplain of Cayuga Medical Center.



Kindly consider a donation in Shannon's memory to the South Seneca Ambulance Corp, PO Box 280, Ovid, NY in lieu of flowers.



Shannon was born in Barrington, Ill. on July 3, 1984, and started her early life in Illinois until her family moved to the Finger Lakes. She was a graduate of South Seneca High School, and shortly thereafter had her two children. It was within just a few years after the birth of her children, that she was involved in an accident that left her paralyzed. Despite her limitations, Shannon fought valiantly against medical and physical limitations, in addition to the psychological effects of such a traumatic life event. She was a proud Mom to her children, and relied on the loving support and guidance of her family to make it through each day.



Shannon is survived by her loving family; her children Phalyn Covert and Collin Hammond both of Ovid; her mother, Sheila Powers of Ovid; her brothers AJ Johnson of Ovid and Ben (Tia) Powers of Penn Yan; and her nephews Logan Johnson and Orion Shaw, and a large extended family.



