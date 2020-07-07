1/
Sharon A. Miller
HILTON - Sharon A. Miller passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 73.

Services will be held at a later date. Visit our website at burgerfuneralhome.com for future information.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 Goodman Street South, Rochester, NY 14620, in Sharon's memory.

Sharon retired from Chase Bank, Brockport and was active in the Hilton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alvin Wayne; her children Cheryl Fletcher and Eric (Sabrina) Miller; her grandchildren Greg Fletcher and Anna Miller; her brother, William Lynch; Wayne's sister and brother-in-law Ella Jane and David Wandel; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 11, 2020.
