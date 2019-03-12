Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Edith Fulkrod. View Sign





A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday (March 17) at the Phelps American Legion from 1 to 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.



Sharon was born on December 3, 1951 in Livonia the daughter of the late Howard and Reta Peck Whiteman. Sharon graduated from Livonia Central School and then began her career at the Sidney Hillman Health Center in Rochester. She continued to work in various positions while raising her children and ultimately joined Ultralife Corporation in Newark, New York until her retirement in late 2017. Unfortunately, her retirement was way too brief. More than anything else in life, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and being outside whether it was sitting in the sun or by a campfire enjoying music. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas. Sharon was deeply loved by her family and will be missed by many.



She is survived by her life partner and fiancé, John Kelsey of Geneva; daughter, Stephanie Fulkrod of Waterloo; son, Thomas (Carrie) Fulkrod of Penn Yan; stepdaughter, Kim (Jeff) Ilacqua of Geneva; stepson, Casey Kelsey of North Carolina; sisters Mildred Colburn, Ovid; Donna (Hugh) Cunningham of Rochester; Becky (Jerry) Turybury of Leicester; grandchildren Brittany (Josh) Freeland Penn Yan, Zachary Fulkrod of Geneva; Savannah Leiter of Penn Yan, Kaylee Fulkrod of Geneva, Justin Leiter of Penn Yan and Kobe Carter of Florida as well as several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.



Predeceased by her sister, Barbara Nowak; nephew, John Nowak; and stepson, Josh Kelsey.



GENEVA– Sharon passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with cancer.

