PENN YAN – Sharon Bennett Fairbrother, 75, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away on February 5 while surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday (February 9) at the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan. No prior calling hours will be held. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home (PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527), the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund (211 Main Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527), or Ontario-Yates Hospice (756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456).
Sharon was born in Hornell, N.Y. to Byron W. and Anne G. Bennett on August 21st, 1944. Sharon was raised on a dairy farm and was active in 4-H most of her youth. She and Jim married in 1964 and moved to Penn Yan soon after. Sharon worked as a dental hygienist in town and she raised her family there. Sharon and Jim loved to travel, especially to Umatilla, Fla.
Sharon will live forever in the hearts of her surviving husband of 56 years, James; her son, Scott Fairbrother (Pittsford, N.Y.); her daughters Kimberly (Scott) Brown (Woodstock, Ga.), Kori (Tom) Quinn (Glenville, N.Y.); her grandchildren Ryan and Adele Fairbrother, Nathaniel, Kyle, and Macie Brown; her brother, Philip (Robin) Bennett; and her many friends and family.
Arrangements made by Weldon Funeral Home.
