Sharon L. Wilber
WATERLOO - Sharon Wilber, 64, traveled somewhere over the rainbow on Thursday morning (May 28, 2020). She was in this world, not of it; though she truly enjoyed her time here.

The family will receive friends at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested memorial contributions be directed to Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, 12 Canal Street, Lyons, NY 14489, Literacy Volunteers of Seneca County, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165 or COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 (by phone 1-866-731-2673).

Sharon was born on January 9, 1956 in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of the late Gene D. and Mary Jane (Chapman) Wilber. Sharon was a 1974 graduate of Waterloo High School, 1978 graduate of SUNY at Geneseo with a Bachelor's of Arts and a 1985 graduate of SUNY at Oswego with a Master's of Science. She taught English for 25 years at North Rose-Wolcott High School, she was an adjunct professor at Syracuse University for 19 years, taught Adult Basic Education at Five Points Correctional Facility and finished her career teaching Developmental Studies at Finger Lakes Community College. Additionally, Sharon taught in the NYS Migrant Educational Programs and did private tutoring. Her passion was TEACHING. She believed all students could learn and, the higher the expectations the more successful the student. She welcomed complaints of her "tough grading" and was proud to be "that teacher" of the student telling his or her parents that she "could teach Shakespeare to a dog". She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 881. Sharon enjoyed reading, poetry, writing and "spelling" in addition to traveling, gambling and singing.

She is survived by her sisters Sandra (Bruce) Oliver and Shiela (David) Ottolini; nieces Sarah (James) Spaulding, Kayt Kilmer, Angela and Gina Ottolini; nephews Gene Fletcher, Dominic, Jacob and Zachary Oliver; great-nephews James JR. and Caleb Spaulding and Logan and Skylar Fletcher; aunts Barbara Anderson and Ann (Bobby) Reynolds; uncles Jim and William "Butch" (Denise) Chapman; many cousins, friends, colleagues and former students, who later became lifelong friends; her dear lifelong friends Kim (John) Deddo Floyd and Linda Dunlea; her fur baby "Lucky Boy" (Guckers).

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Sharon is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles; and her very best friend, Michael Gilroy, who passed away in 1992.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
I am so incredibly sad over the loss of Sharon. While in high school, I felt her support every step of the way. She cheered me on as I pursued student leadership, academic excellence, and community service. Her influence on my life is immense. And immeasurable. RIP Sharon. Your love and legacy live on in those of us you impacted for eternity.
Marialyce Steinberg
Student
June 1, 2020
Sharon was a wonderful teacher and a great human being. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. Blessings and hugs to her family at this difficult time. A special hug to guckers .
lisa osborn
June 1, 2020
Sharon has been an influential Teacher and a great friend. We shared many laughs and memories. She is missed greatly by many. You will forever be in my heart Miss Sharon...please give my mom a hug for me.
Love,
Betsy Carey Vanausdeln
Betsy Carey Vanausdeln
Friend
June 1, 2020
I many memories. As a teacher, a mentor, a guide, and always a friend. May your memory be everlasting and your name always spoken with a smile.
John Kotrides
Friend
