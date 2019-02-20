Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon passed away peacefully, at the age of 67, on February 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas surrounded by her family.



Per Sharon's request, there will be no services.



Sharon was born in San Diego, CA on February 10, 1951 with her twin sister, Sandy. Sharon was an adventurous, outgoing, and fun person to be around. She loved her friends and family with every ounce of her kind soul. She was a strong, smart woman with a contagious laugh. She brought light to darkness, happiness to sadness, and strength to weakness. She was the glue that held her family together and she will be deeply missed.



She leaves behind her twin sister, Sandra "Sandy" Conaway; brother, Thomas "Tommy" (Carol) Crabson; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Avery) Ortega; children Denise (Lloyd) Rice, Carolyn (Steve) Suazo; grandchildren Krystal (Giovanni) Cologgi, Alica Lannon, Zachary John Avery Cox; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



