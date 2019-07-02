ROCK HILL– Mrs. Sharon Moracco Sovie, 67, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday (June 28) at home.
Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Geneva, N.Y.
A memorial mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (July 6) at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Rock Hill.
Born in Waterloo, N.Y., she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her friends and family. She made friends wherever she went.
Survivors include her husband, Richard "Bo" Sovie; daughter, Darlene Ring; step-daughter, Melanie Sovie; step-son, Rick Sovie (Krystina); sister-in-law, Cathy Plumadore (Phil); four precious grandchildren; and many loved nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Dominic and Fay DeYulio Moracco; her first husband, Steven DeRycke; and her brothers Nicholas and Anthony Moracco.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019