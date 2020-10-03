1/
Sharon Tones-Cabal
1943 - 2020
LYONS - Sharon Tones-Cabal, 77, passed away on October 1, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A private graveside service will be held at S. Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Gifts, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sharon was born in Lyons, N.Y. on August 24, 1943 the daughter of the late Raymond and Minnie Sperry Douglass. She had worked at the Newark Developmental Center in Newark before opening her own hair salon, Snip Shoppe. She was a member of the Top of the Hill Retirement Club.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Cabal of Newark; two sons Todd (Jennifer) Tones of Newark and Tim Tones of Lyons; three grandchildren; three special nieces Dawn (Mike) Gardner, Beth (Tom) Delpapa, Lisa (Jason) Rizzo; as well as nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters; and two brothers.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Weeks - Keysor Funeral Home - Lyons
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
