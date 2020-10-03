1/1
Sharon Y. Jackson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Sharon Y. Jackson, 57, passed in to the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday (September 29, 2020), at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 6), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (October 7), at First Love Church in Border City. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to First Love Church, 125 Border City Rd, Geneva, NY 14456.

Sharon was born in Geneva, N.Y. to Rossie Whitley and Willie Whitley on August 14, 1963. She went to high school at Geneva High and graduated in 1982. She earned her Associate's Degree from CCFL in Graphic Media Arts. Sharon worked as a packer, employed by Zotos and then went on to work at Parker Hannifin. She became a dedicated member of First Love Church in 1990. Sharon married Gregory Jackson in 1991 and had five beautiful children. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom. Once her children became of age, she decided to return to the workforce. In 2003, she became a licensed minister at First Love Church. Sharon was also a leader of the women's ministry, worked in the nursery, Children's Church, BBQ's, church store and in the kitchen. Later, she returned to CCFL in 2004 to earn an Associate's Degree in criminal justice. In 2006, she began working for the Geneva City School District in the cafeteria for 14 years. In 2019, Sharon became a grandmother to Amari Rose. In her free time, she enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with the Lord, sewing; searching for good deals at Sallie Ann's and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her children Joshua Jackson, Javon Jackson, Janell (Jesse) Blodgett, Jamel Jackson and Janeisha Jackson; granddaughter Amari Rose; siblings Robert (Gwen) Whitley, William (Bobbi) Whitley, Eugene (Ellen) Whitley, Deborah (Roberto) Alvarez, Gloria Whitley, Cathy (Daniel) Thomas, Raymond Wiggins, Lori (Lewis) Lawson, Darrell Wiggins; sister-in-law, Linda Whitley; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Gregory Jackson; mother, Rossie L. Wiggins; father, Willie C. Whitley; brother, Melvin Whitley; nephew, Eric Johnson; and grandmother, Beulah L. Kent.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Love Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Burial
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved