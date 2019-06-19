Sheila Doty Dilmore, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019, after a courageous five year battle with Alzheimer's. She was formerly of Big Flats, New York and Seneca Castle, New York, and was the widow of Robert Theodore Dilmore.
The service to celebrate the life of Sheila Dilmore will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 25) at Valley Community Church with Pastor David Schmoltz presiding. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Community Church Forward Fund, 1215 Julian R Allsbrook Highway, Weldon, NC 27890.
Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service.
Online condolences may be sent to hockadayfs.com, select "Obituaries".
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019