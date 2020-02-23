|
|
KEUKA PARK – Sheila Margaret Bennett Blumbergs, 75, passed away on Monday (February 10, 2020) with her husband by her side.
A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on the Blumbergs' property on a date to be determined (spring/summer 2020).
Sheila, the youngest of three children, was born on Long Island, New York on October 7, 1944 to Frances and Arthur Bennett. Sheila graduated from Valley Stream, N.Y. High School in 1962. She married Talivaldis Blumbergs in 1972. Together they built a home and a life in Penn Yan, New York and raised two boys Derek and Todd Blumbergs.
Sheila was the heart and soul of the Blumbergs and extended Bennett family. Known fondly as Grandma, Ma, Mimi and Auntie Lasagna. Sheila built a homestead in upstate New York that has long been the anchor for three generations of family and friends. Everyone was welcome and no one ever went hungry. Her wonderful cooking is legendary and will be forever missed.
The "back forty" as it is known to family, is a special place on the Blumbergs property. It is here that Sheila and Talis hosted many small and large gatherings, along with amazing food, love, laughs and the legendary bon fires. Sheila was a natural host, sharing her endless love with those around her.
The most important thing to Shelia every day was her family. She is survived by her husband, Talis; her sons Derek and Todd; her grandchildren Austin, Chase, Karyn, Julian and Clara; and by her sister, Oonagh Lung.
Sheila was immensely proud of her family and supported them in all things from craft projects to lacrosse games to professional accomplishments. They will forever feel her love and support in everything they do.
Published in Finger Lakes Times on Feb. 23, 2020