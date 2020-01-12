Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Shelley A. Christensen Obituary
GENEVA – Shelley A. Christensen, 58, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away Thursday (January 9, 2020) at F. F. Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (January 18) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y. The funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Jeffrey Haugaard, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Shelley was born April 8, 1961, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Charles E. and Louise Jocolano Kuter. She was a high school graduate. Before her marriage and having a family, Shelley was employed with Hill Haven Nursing Home, Rochester, N.Y.

She is survived by her children Christina (fiancée, WesleyRider) Christensen of Canandaigua, N.Y., Sara Christensen of Macedon, N.Y., and Donald C. Christensen, III of Geneva, N.Y.; foster-daughter, Karen-Marie Rivera of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; mother and step-father Louise and Charles Stratton of Rochester, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shelley was predeceased by her husband, Donald C. Christensen,Jr.; father, Charles E. Kuter; and brother, Donald Kuter.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
