MARION–Sherman W. Boudrieau, 86, passed away on Sunday (May 26), at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
In fulfilling Sherman's wishes, all services will be private.
In memory of Sherman, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
Sherman was born the son of the late Wilfred and Elizabeth (LaBounty) Boudrieau on Monday, August 8, 1932, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. He worked for Qualitrol Corporation in Fairport, N.Y. for 35 years. Sherman enjoyed casinos, playing cards, bowling, and fishing. He loved to watch wrestling and his beloved New York Yankees on the television.
Sherman will be remembered by his daughters Elizabeth (Terry) Smith, Cheryl (Rudi) White, and Carol Baker; step-daughter Mary (Robert) Pundt; sons Sherman (Paul Heberele) Boudrieau, and George (Linda Smithover) Boudrieau; step-son James Attwell; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters Florence Duell and Beatrice (Vernon) Martineau; along with many nieces, and nephews.
Sherman was predeceased by his wife Sarah in 2012; and daughter Ruth in 2017.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019