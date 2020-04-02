|
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Sheryl E. Boardman, age 71, passed away on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Cemetery.
Sheryl was born June 1, 1948 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Willard and Virginia Coons. She previously worked for G.W. Lisk in Clifton Springs. Sheryl loved woodworking crafts, cooking and relaxing at the family pool. Most important to Sheryl was family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.
Sheryl is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James Boardman; children Kevin (Tammy Conklin) Boardman and Tammy (Matthew) Huling; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Ricky Coons, Linda (Chris) Rising, and Phil Coons; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Sheryl is predeceased by her parents Willard and Virginia Coons; siblings Nancy Phinnie and Charles Coons.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020