HAMBURG - Shirley A. Daeffler passed away on (April 27, 2019).
No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.
She was the beloved wife of the late John O. Daeffler; dearest mother of Dayna L. (William) Jablonski and the late John Jr. and Nyree Daeffler; grandmother of Jacob John DiSanto and Nicole (Peter) Capone; great-grandmother of Luna Capone; daughter of the late Charles N. and Lottie L. (Johannes) Davenport; sister of Barbara Snyder; aunt of Jackson (Jennifer) Brown, Chuckie (Nancy) Davenport, and the late Camilo Robledo.
Arrangements by Erie County Cremation Service, (716) 824-6435.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019