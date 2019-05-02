Shirley A. Daeffler (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Daeffler.
Service Information
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
14220
(716)-824-6435
Obituary
Send Flowers

HAMBURG - Shirley A. Daeffler passed away on (April 27, 2019).

No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

She was the beloved wife of the late John O. Daeffler; dearest mother of Dayna L. (William) Jablonski and the late John Jr. and Nyree Daeffler; grandmother of Jacob John DiSanto and Nicole (Peter) Capone; great-grandmother of Luna Capone; daughter of the late Charles N. and Lottie L. (Johannes) Davenport; sister of Barbara Snyder; aunt of Jackson (Jennifer) Brown, Chuckie (Nancy) Davenport, and the late Camilo Robledo.

Arrangements by Erie County Cremation Service, (716) 824-6435.

Please share your condolences with the family at www.eriecountycremationservice.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.