NEWARK – Shirley A. Fries, 88, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Aaron Manor Fairport.Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (July 28) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in East Newark Cemetery.Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, PO Box 571, Newark, New York 14513.Mrs. Fries was born on May 7, 1932 in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Burduff Mills. She was a graduate of Auburn Senior High School, Class of 1950. For 20 years Shirley worked in the cafeteria at Perkins Elementary School. In her retirement she volunteered at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark.Shirley is survived by three children Donald Fries of Malta, N.Y., Barbara (Bonnie Overbagh) Fries of Fla., Bruce (Michelle) Fries of Marion; four grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Schelin, Ryan (Jennifer) Fries, Justin (Christina) Fries and Garrett Fries; great-granddaughter, Lilah; and a sister, Nancy Hughes of Rochester.She was predeceased by her husband, Donald in 2000; and a sister, Joan.