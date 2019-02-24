Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shirley A. Kaczan


CLIFTON SPRINGS-Shirley A. Kaczan, 65, died on Thursday (February 21, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (February 26) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. Burial will be in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Shirley was born on July 6, 1953 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Shirley LaDue Harring. She was an LPN and worked as a home health aide. Shirley later went on to Finger Lakes Community College and earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Shirley is survived by her partner, William Rodas of Clifton Springs; a son, James Harring of Clifton Springs; a sister, Rose Harring LaDue of Puerto Rico.

She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Thomas McKinstrey

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019
