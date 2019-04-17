Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERLOO – Shirley A. Murney, 90, of Liverpool, N.Y., a former Waterloo resident, died Saturday (April 13, 2019) at Elderwood Nursing Home, with her loving family by her side.Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday (April 19) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. Williams St., Waterloo, NY,13165; Waterloo Education Foundation, PO Box 318 Main Street Shop Center, Suite 212, Waterloo NY 13165 c/o Linda Wadhams; Harmony Food Pantry, c/o First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165; or Pathway Home, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY,13148.Shirley was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Geneva, NY, the daughter of Fred G. and Hazel R. Hodges Lautenslager. She was a 1947 graduate of Geneva High School. Shirley earned a Bachelor's degree in education from Geneseo State University of New York, graduating in1951. She earned her Master's degree from William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y. Shirley was employed for many years with the Waterloo Central School District before retiring in 1983. She was a member of the Retired NYS Teachers Association and Seneca County Teachers Association. Shirley was a member of Warner Van Riper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary and Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was also a lifetime member of B.P.O Elks, 992 Ladies Auxiliary in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Interested in history, she was a member of the Geneva Historical Society and the Waterloo Library & Historical Society. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry and also the altar guild.She is survived by daughters, Kim (Karin Luro) Murney of Boyton Beach, Fla. and Susan (Joseph) McCreary of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; son, Richard Murney of Oswego, N.Y.; grandchildren, Dr. Sean (Dr. Luisa Caparoula) Murney of MidLothian, Va., Sara (Jason Olschewske) McCreary of Greenville, S.C. and Jayme McCreary of Boston, Mass.; great grandson, Calvin Murney.Shirley was predeceased by her husband, George E. Murney, Aug.2, 2003.

