|
|
PENN YAN/DEXTER – Shirley A. Reindollar, age 79, of Dexter, N.Y., formerly of Penn Yan passed away Sunday (December 29, 2019) at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego, N.Y.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) at the Weldon Funeral Home 102 E. Main St. Penn Yan, N.Y.; where her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Busch officiating. Burial will follow in Shuman Cemetery, in Potter N.Y.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org/donate .
Shirley was born January 8, 1940 in Canandaigua, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charlotte Virginia Windnagle. She was raised in Rushville by her maternal grandparents George & Edith Windnagle. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1959.
Shirley was a Certified Nurse's Assistant having worked as a private duty home health aid; and at the Homestead Nursing Home. On June 18, 2006 in the Penn Yan Baptist Church, she married the love of her life Harry B. Reindollar. She retired in 2007, and together they moved to Dexter.
In her younger years, she enjoyed talking on the CB Radio at night having the handle "Midnight Lady"; and loved to play bingo, and crochet; but time spent with her husband made her the happiest.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband of 13 years, Harry Reindollar at home; two daughters Joan L. (Ronald) Barkley of Canandaigua, Virginia A. Colf of Keuka Park, N.Y.; a son, George C. (Denise) Slocum of Penn Yan; seven grandchildren April Colf, Ryan Barkley, Brittany Slocum, Maggie Colf, Courtney (Jake) Haury, Corey, and Sabrina Slocum; six great-grandchildren; two brothers Charles and Lawrence; two sisters Alice and Janet; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020