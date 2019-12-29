Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Shirley A. Thomas

Shirley A. Thomas Obituary
GORHAM – Shirley A. Thomas, 89, of New Hartford, N.Y. died November 15, 2019.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (January 4th) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Shirley is survived by a nephew, Roger Root of Canandaigua; niece, Sandra Lewis and her husband, Ronald, of Manlius; great-niece, Kara Lewis of Austin, Texas; and many cousins.

Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Root.

Please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford, 105 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413; or Utica College, 1600 Burrstone Rd., Utica, NY 13502, in memory of Shirley.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Thomas family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
