GORHAM – Shirley A. Thomas, 89, of New Hartford, N.Y. died November 15, 2019.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (January 4th) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Shirley is survived by a nephew, Roger Root of Canandaigua; niece, Sandra Lewis and her husband, Ronald, of Manlius; great-niece, Kara Lewis of Austin, Texas; and many cousins.
Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Root.
Please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford, 105 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413; or Utica College, 1600 Burrstone Rd., Utica, NY 13502, in memory of Shirley.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Thomas family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020