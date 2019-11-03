|
SAVANNAH – Shirley A. Thurston, 86, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (November 4) at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (November 5) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1583 Grand Ave, Savannah, NY 13146. Interment in St John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Altar & Rosary Society of St Patrick's, PO Box, Savannah, NY 13146.
She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Florence Spillane; sister, Patricia Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; daughters Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock of Webster, Sheila (John) Murphy of Newark; grandchildren Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, Colin Murphy; sister, Sally Smart of Savannah; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019