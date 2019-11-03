Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1583 Grand Ave
Savannah, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thurston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Thurston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Thurston Obituary
SAVANNAH – Shirley A. Thurston, 86, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (November 4) at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (November 5) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1583 Grand Ave, Savannah, NY 13146. Interment in St John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Altar & Rosary Society of St Patrick's, PO Box, Savannah, NY 13146.

She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Florence Spillane; sister, Patricia Jackson.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; daughters Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock of Webster, Sheila (John) Murphy of Newark; grandchildren Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, Colin Murphy; sister, Sally Smart of Savannah; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -