|
|
NEWARK – Shirley A. Matteson, 94, passed away on Saturday (December 21, 2019) at the Laurel House in Newark, N.Y.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (December 26) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Shirley's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday (December 27) at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery following her funeral service.
In memory of Shirley, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Shirley was born the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Soggs) Wage on Saturday (August 8, 1925) at the Waeghe Homestead on Filkins Rd. Shirley spent her life in the area first attending Perkins School. She graduated from the old Washington school in the fall of 1942. During her senior year, she worked for Empire Nursery, making 0.25 cents per hour.
Shirley and Bruce built their first home and moved in September of 1946. She eventually found her niche and worked as an Administrative Assistant of Employee Benefits at C.H. Stuart and retired in 1981 after 30 years. Shirley enjoyed walking, crossword puzzles, reading, and playing cards. She was a member of the Women's Guild at Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society.
Shirley will be remembered by her son, David Matteson; grandchildren Alex (Caitlin) Matteson and Gretchen Matteson; great-grandchild, Phoenix Matteson; niece, Tonya (Bill) Finn; great-nephew, Eric Finn; nephew, Andy (Natalya) Fries; niece, Nancy Ronan DuBois; sister, Bonita Turner; sisters-in-law Charlene and Nancy Wage; special friend, Madelyn Jagger.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Bruce; brothers Robert (Thelma), Richard and Jerry Wage; sister, Jacqueline (Lindy) Kouwe; brother-in-law, James Turner.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting
www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019