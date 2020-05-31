FARMINGTON - Shirley Ann Taylor Skipper passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020, at age 83, in an automobile accident along with her son Chris Edward Wickum.
Services and Interment will be held privately.
Shirley was born in the Village of Lyons and was a long-time resident of the town of Farmington. She was a graduate of Lyons Central School in 1955. She worked at the Lyons Republican and Clyde Times under editors Joseph and Bertha Berdel for 14 years before a long career with Garlock's, retiring in 2000. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Newark and was past editor of the church's newsletter for 10 years.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Janielee) Crane of Farmington; grandchildren Stephen (Nicole) and Matthew; great-grandson, Thomas; sister, Jan Hence of Newark.
She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Lillias Taylor; brothers Roy and Robert Taylor; sister, Carol Butler.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 5, 2020.