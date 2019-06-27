Shirley B. Staurowsky

GENEVA–Shirley B. Staurowsky, 83 of Sprucewood Circle, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday (June 25).

There will be no prior calling hours.

Funeral Services and Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the ASPCA.

Shirley was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Karl and Katherine Breitfield. She was employed for over 26 years at Walmart as a greeter.

She is survived by her son, Robert Christensen of Geneva; and many friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 27 to June 29, 2019
